Training for transgender people on disaster risk reduction

December 21, 2022 09:32 pm | Updated 09:32 pm IST

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Kerala State Disaster Management Authority (KSDMA) and the Department of Social Justice jointly organised a training session for transgender people and queers on disaster risk reduction here on Wednesday.

Titled ‘transgender and queer inclusive disaster risk reduction programme’, it envisages the inclusion of transgender people and queers in disaster risk reduction actions.

The two-day programme also aims at developing disaster management guidelines for transgender and queer inclusion. According to KSDMA, disasters hit different groups of people in different ways and the authority looks for multi-stakeholder disaster prevention and mitigation activities.

The training programme was inaugurated by Minister for Revenue Adv. K. Rajan who is also the vice-chairman of KSDMA. Minister for Social Justice R. Bindu presided over the function. The KSDMA constituted a State-level committee to facilitate inclusion of transgender people and queers in disaster risk reduction actions.