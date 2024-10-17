Training for teacher coordinators

The Institute of Parliamentary Affairs will organise a training programme for teacher coordinators of youth/model parliament contests being organised in schools and colleges at the Institute of Management in Government on Friday. I.B. Satheesh, MLA, will inaugurate the workshop.
