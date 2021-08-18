Training for people’s representatives

KALPETTA

18 August 2021 22:23 IST

The Responsible Tourism Mission is organising a training programme for people’s representatives of civic bodies in the State to execute responsible tourism projects under each civic body with the support of the public.

Those representatives who have been elected during the 2020 to 2025 period may apply for the programme.

The representatives would execute and supervise the responsible tourism projects of the tourism destinations to be set up in civic bodies after the training programme. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas recently directed setting up at least one tourism destination in each civic body. Those who would wish to participate in the training programme should register their names before August 31. For registration, either visit https://www.

keralatourism.

org/responsible-tourism or contact phone number: 9544313351.