Kerala

Training for people’s representatives

The Responsible Tourism Mission is organising a training programme for people’s representatives of civic bodies in the State to execute responsible tourism projects under each civic body with the support of the public.

Those representatives who have been elected during the 2020 to 2025 period may apply for the programme.

The representatives would execute and supervise the responsible tourism projects of the tourism destinations to be set up in civic bodies after the training programme. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas recently directed setting up at least one tourism destination in each civic body. Those who would wish to participate in the training programme should register their names before August 31. For registration, either visit https://www.

keralatourism.

org/responsible-tourism or contact phone number: 9544313351.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 10:25:08 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/training-for-peoples-representatives/article35986402.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY