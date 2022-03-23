Training for making products from waste

KANNUR

The district administration and Haritha Kerala Mission has kickstarted an entrepreneurial campaign to produce lucrative products and handicrafts from waste in Kannur. The campaign aims to provide training and support to those interested in making products and handicrafts from waste, said a release. The campaign and training will be conducted in collaboration with engineering colleges, Industrial Training Institutes, polytechnics and Nettur Technical Training Foundation, Thalassery, in the district. Those interested in registering for the campaign may call on 8129218246.