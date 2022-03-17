Training for lottery agents
Kozhikode
The Lottery Department on Thursday organised a training for lottery agents in Kozhikode district as part of the efforts to sensitise them to the illegal practices in the sector.
District Lottery Officer K.P. Jameela presided over the training session. Deputy Director S. Anil Kumar led the awareness classes. The participants of the programme also called upon the department to initiate stringent legal action against agents who sold illegal lotteries.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.