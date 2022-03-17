Kozhikode

The Lottery Department on Thursday organised a training for lottery agents in Kozhikode district as part of the efforts to sensitise them to the illegal practices in the sector.

District Lottery Officer K.P. Jameela presided over the training session. Deputy Director S. Anil Kumar led the awareness classes. The participants of the programme also called upon the department to initiate stringent legal action against agents who sold illegal lotteries.