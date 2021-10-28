Training for local body heads in extreme poverty eradication held in Kollam district

An intensive drive will be held with the support of the public to identify the poorest of the poor. In the next stage, microplans will be formulated for their uplift, attaining the goal within the next five years

As part of an elaborate programme to eradicate extreme poverty in the State, a training programme for local body heads was held at the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA) Centre for Human Resource Development, Kottarakara, on Thursday.

The Local Self-Government Department has launched the programme with an objective of eradicating extreme poverty within five years. An intensive drive will be held with the support of the public to identify the poorest of the poor. In the next stage, microplans will be formulated for their uplift, attaining the goal within the next five years.

A set of parameters, including access to nutritious diet, heath, income and dwelling place, will be used for identifying the beneficiaries. The destitute, wandering groups and migrant labourers who have been residing in the local body for more than five years will be considered along with senior citizens, bedridden patients and mentally challenged persons with no income and other resources. The criteria will be different for the urban poor, coastal communities, the Schedule Castes and the Scheduled Tribes.

Grama, block and panchayat presidents, municipal chairpersons, the Corporation Mayor and the district panchayat president participated in the training programme.

"Extreme poverty in Kollam district will be completely eradicated within the next five years through the joint efforts of the local bodies at all levels," said district panchayat president Sam K. Daniel who inaugurated the programme.

Beyond politics

Kollam Mayor Prasanna Earnest, who presided over the function, urged people's representatives to work together irrespective of their political allegiance to achieve the goal.

The district has completed the training of district-level officers, block-level trainers and local body heads. The second phase of the training for people's representatives will be held at various local bodies in the district before October 30.

Anil Kumar, district facilitator, People's Planning Programme. and Sayooja T.K, district nodal officer, spoke at the meeting.