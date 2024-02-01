Training for Haritha Karma Sena members begins across Kerala

February 01, 2024 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The state-wide training programme on solid waste management for the Haritha Karma Sena (HKS) members of urban local bodies, planned by Kerala Solid Waste Management Project (KSWMP) in collaboration with the Kerala Institute of Local Administration (KILA), began here on Thursday.

More than 8,000 HKS members from all the corporations and municipalities will attend the three-day programme being organised in 113 batches across the state. The programme will cover various topics pertaining to sustainable and scientific waste management like collection, separation, transportation and job generation through recycling and value-addition of waste material.

It will also have sessions on adoption of best practices in waste management, health and safety of HKS members, compliance of labour rules, gender equality and hands on training on the Harithamithram app.

“This first-of-its kind initiative will further strengthen the ongoing efforts to create a clean and healthy society,” said Divya S Iyer, project director, KSWMP.

Being implemented by the Local Self Government Department with the World Bank and Asia Infrastructure Investment Bank aid, KSWMP has launched a series of schemes and initiatives reinforced by the “Malinya Muktham Nava Keralam” campaign.

Promotion of sustainable waste management models with thorough environmental safeguards, supporting eco-friendly alternatives and stringent steps against unscientific waste management practices are the key features of the project.

