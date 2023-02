February 23, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:48 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The Kerala State Industrial Development Corporation, in association with the Digital University of Kerala, is conducting a one-day training session for food processing industries in the State on March 4 at Hotel Renai, Kochi.

Named Growth Lab, the programme is aimed at helping industrial units unlock their potential for scale-up and growth.