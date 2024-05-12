Training for engg. teachers on EVs

The Human Resource Development Centre of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will conduct a training programme on electric vehicles for engineering college teachers from May 13 to 17.

The programme will feature instructors from institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and professionals from companies including C-DAC and Tata Elxsi.

Forty teachers from various engineering colleges have been selected for training in the initial phase. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will inaugurate the programme.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.