Training for engg. teachers on EVs

Published - May 12, 2024 09:27 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Human Resource Development Centre of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University will conduct a training programme on electric vehicles for engineering college teachers from May 13 to 17.

The programme will feature instructors from institutions such as Indian Institutes of Technology (IIT) and professionals from companies including C-DAC and Tata Elxsi.

Forty teachers from various engineering colleges have been selected for training in the initial phase. Vice-Chancellor in-charge Saji Gopinath will inaugurate the programme.

