ADVERTISEMENT

Training for dairy farmers  

Published - November 23, 2024 07:09 pm IST -  KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on dairy products making. The training will be held from December 2 to 12 and the last date for accepting applications is 5 p.m. on November 30. Dairy farmers can register their names through the centre. Persons who have attended training in last 3 years cannot participate. Participants should carry copies of ID proof. Registration fee is ₹135 and the first 25 persons who register can attend. Call 8089391209 or 0476-2698550 for more details and registration.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Most Popular

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US