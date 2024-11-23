 />

Training for dairy farmers  

Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on dairy products making. The training will be held from December 2 to 12 and the last date for accepting applications is 5 p.m. on November 30. Dairy farmers can register their names through the centre. Persons who have attended training in last 3 years cannot participate. Participants should carry copies of ID proof. Registration fee is ₹135 and the first 25 persons who register can attend. Call 8089391209 or 0476-2698550 for more details and registration.  

November 23, 2024

