December 06, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:43 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Indigenous Milk Products Training and Development Centre, Oachira, is conducting a training programme on the manufacturing of dairy products. The training will be held from December 12 to 22 and the registration fee is ₹135.

Interested persons can register their names directly or through the district deputy directors of Alappuzha and Kollam or block dairy development officers before 5 p.m. on December 11. For more details and registration, contact 8089391209, 0476-2698550.

