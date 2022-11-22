Training centre for WCD staff opened

November 22, 2022 09:08 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

Employees of the Women and Child Development department will be given training to keep up with the changing times, Minister for Women and Child Development Veena George on Tuesday said.

She was speaking after inaugurating a State-level training centre of the department at Poojappura here on Tuesday.

The Minister said the department was implementing a number of projects for the empowerment and protection of women and children. It was imperative to provide the department with staff, right from anganwadi workers to senior officials, subject-based continuous training so that they could tweak the projects to suit the times and implement these in a time-bound manner.

The training centre had been set up at a cost of ₹2.5 crore to equip the employees to do their job efficiently through structured and regular training that would hone their skills. The department, which came into being not very long ago, had no State or district-level training centres till now. As a result, employee trainings had to be conducted in spaces belonging to other departments or institutions on rent. This often posed a hurdle in starting and finishing programmes on time. The new training centre would help address this problem.

Women and Child Development Director Priyanka G., Additional Director Bindu Gopinath, and chief engineer B. Harikrishnan were present.