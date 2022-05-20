Training centre for SC/ST students in poor state

May 20, 2022 19:24 IST

Data entry, DTP courses suspended due to ‘non availability of teachers’

Kozhikode

The pre-examination training centre for the Scheduled Castes/Tribes at East Hill in Kozhikode is just a ghost of its past these days, with a majority of the courses it offered either shut down or outsourced.

The centre that was set up around a decade ago under the Department of Scheduled Castes Development, to impart vocational training to educated and unemployed youngsters from the Scheduled Castes, Tribes and Other Backward Communities (OBC), is suffering from official apathy and lack of maintenance.

“The data entry and DTP courses at this centre used to be a boon to youngsters from the SC and ST communities who lacked enough technical knowhow to land a job. But the course was discontinued three years ago citing the non-availability of a teacher”, said Satheesh Parannur, patron of the Scheduled Castes/ Tribes Protection Committee, who recently paid a visit to the centre to assess the situation there.

“The computer laboratory in this centre has 14 desktop computers, all of which have been damaged due to neglect and lack of maintenance over these three years”, he said. The data entry and DTP courses at the centre were useful to youngsters from Kasaragod, Kannur, Wayanad, and Kozhikode districts. The students used to get a stipend of ₹800 per month as well as limited hostel facilities.

“The department used to recruit faculty through the employment exchange. The recruitment is pending for the past three years on grounds that there were no eligible candidates registered with the employment exchange. Then why not recruit from outside on a contract basis as most other departments do”, Mr. Parannur questioned.

The committee has drawn attention to the medical/engineering entrance courses that used to be run by the centre. However, these courses have now been outsourced to a private coaching centre, while the department pays the fees for the students who enrolled. The deplorable condition of the toilets in the centre has also been highlighted. “Only three of the seven toilets are functional and the roof of the toilet block is non existent”, Mr. Parannur said.

The centre authorities have repeatedly complained to the Scheduled Castes/Tribes Directorate, though with no positive response. “When I contacted the directorate, the officials there seemed to be ignorant even about who was in charge of the northern region”, Mr. Parannur alleged.

The committee is planning to take up protest as well as legal measures against the apathy, which is costing the qualified youngsters of the community dearly.