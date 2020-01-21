Training camp for NCC cadets concludes at INA

The all-India annual training camp for NCC senior wing girl cadets and attachment training camp for senior division boy cadets concluded at the Indian Naval Academy here on Monday.

The camp, which started on January 9, was formally inaugurated by Brigadier Rajan, group commander, in the presence of the deputy commander, Colonel Babu Francis, NCC headquarters, Kozhikode. On the concluding day, Vice Admiral Dinesh K. Tripathi, Commandant of the INA, was the chief guest.

As many as 170 girl cadets and 25 boy cadets from all across the country attended the camp, which was organised with an aim to provide an exposure of the training facilities and the functioning of the naval academy to cadets who possess the potential and keenness to join the navy or other wings of the armed forces. It was also aimed at learning naval customs and traditions and to promote the qualities of comradeship, leadership, and disciple, a press release said.

During the programme, the participants tested their firing skills and competed in the sailing and boat pulling competition. They also participated in inter-directorate competitions in weapon and arms drill, semaphore, ship modelling, best cadet, and cultural events.