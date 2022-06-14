Training camp for National Sample Survey

The National Statistical Office (Field Operations Division), Kerala region, is organising a three- day regional training camp for the National Sample Survey 79th round on Comprehensive Annual Modular Survey (CAMS) and AYUSH from June 15 at the Kerala Arts and Crafts Village, Vellar.

The 79th round is earmarked for collection of data for compilation of a number of indicators. While CAMS will gather information on high frequency indicators, AYUSH will collect data on awareness and availability of health systems and the expenditure incurred on AYUSH treatment and use of pre-natal and post-natal care. The data is to be used for policy planning and mid-course corrections in the existing developmental programmes of Central and State governments, private sector and NGOs.

Sunitha Bhaskar, Deputy Director General, NSO (Kerala and Lakshadweep), and Sajevu P.P., Director, Economics and Statistics, will lead the training programme.