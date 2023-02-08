ADVERTISEMENT

Close shave for trainee pilot as aircraft veers off runway at Thiruvananthapuram airport

February 08, 2023 04:17 pm | Updated 04:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

As per eyewitness account, the aircraft dropped from around a height of 5 feet and swerved off the runway to crash in the open ground nearby; trainee pilot, Anoop M. Nair, was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable.

The Hindu Bureau

The Cessna-172R aircraft that veered off the runway during take-off at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Wednesday | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

A 34-year-old trainee pilot flying a Cessna-172 R aircraft had a miraculous escape after the aircraft veered off the runway during take-off at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport here on Wednesday. The aircraft sustained serious damage when it dropped from around a height of 5 feet and veered off the runway, ploughing through the open ground adjacent to the runway.

As per the eyewitness account at the airport, the aircraft almost turned upside down, damaging the landing and nose-wheel of the aircraft apart from physical damages to the nose and belly portions of the aircraft.

Pilot and the incident

The trainee pilot, identified as Anoop M. Nair, was rushed to a nearby hospital where his condition is said to be stable. The incident occurred at 11.36 a.m. when the Cessna aircraft of Rajiv Gandhi Academy for Aviation Technology (RAGAAT) he was flying solo swerved off the runway during a routine solo training sortie.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Within minutes, the crash tenders and emergency services stationed at the airport which reached the site cordoned off the area, and took steps to prevent the aircraft from catching fire.

Commercial flights delayed

The crash forced the airport authorities to close down runway 32 for commercial operations for an hour on safety grounds. The incident has also led to the disruption of commercial flight operations at the Airport for a while.

Three domestic flights were delayed due to the accident and later the runway was opened for normal commercial flight operations by 12.36 p.m. Soon after the accident, the airport authorities submitted a report to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), which is expected to institute a detailed inquiry by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau to ascertain the cause of the accident.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US