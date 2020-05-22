Train with migrants leaves for W. Bengal

The first special train for migrant labourers from the district left the Kollam railway station for West Bengal with 1,452 passengers on board on Friday night.
The labourers had requested the district administration to facilitate the travel to their native States and a list was prepared by officials after the mandatory medical screening.
The travellers included those who had been living in Kollam for several years and employed in various pandemic-hit sectors including hospitality. During the past couple of months, the district administration had ensured accommodation and food for around 9,000 migrant workers residing in Kollam.
Their COVID-19 screening was completed on Thursday and all the passengers were issued certificates by the DMO. Along with thermal screening, the workers had to answer a set of questions.
