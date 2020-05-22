Kerala

Train with migrants leaves for W. Bengal

1,452 migrant workers on board

The first special train for migrant labourers from the district left the Kollam railway station for West Bengal with 1,452 passengers on board on Friday night.

The labourers had requested the district administration to facilitate the travel to their native States and a list was prepared by officials after the mandatory medical screening.

The travellers included those who had been living in Kollam for several years and employed in various pandemic-hit sectors including hospitality. During the past couple of months, the district administration had ensured accommodation and food for around 9,000 migrant workers residing in Kollam.

Their COVID-19 screening was completed on Thursday and all the passengers were issued certificates by the DMO. Along with thermal screening, the workers had to answer a set of questions.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 10:57:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/train-with-migrants-leaves-for-w-bengal/article31653385.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY