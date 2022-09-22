The train traffic regulation scheduled to be enforced in the Eraniel–Nagercoil section from Thursday night as part of bridge construction works has been withdrawn, said a release from the Southern Railway Thiruvananthapuram division on Thursday. The cancellation, partial cancellation, and rescheduling of trains services announced earlier stand cancelled and the services will run as per regular schedule, said the release.
Train traffic regulation on Nagercoil route withdrawn
