Train timings revised

Some of the train services include that of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express

May 23, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Southern Railway has permanently revised the arrival and departure timings of some of the train services including that of the newly introduced Vande Bharat Express with effect from May 28.

Only arrival and departure timings had been revised and no change had been brought in the timings of these trains at other stations, said a statement issued by the Southern Railway here on Tuesday.

As per the statement, Thiruvananthapuram Central–Kasaragod Vande Bharat Express (20634) will be arriving at Kasaragod at 1.20 p.m. against the existing timing of 1.25 p.m. at Kasaragod. The Kochuveli-Mangaluru Junction Antyodaya Biweekly Express (16355) will be arriving at Mangaluru Junction at 9.15 a.m. against the earlier 9.20 a.m.

Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Malabar Daily Express (16629) will be arriving Mangaluru Central at 10.25 a.m. against the previous 10.30 a.m. Similarly, Nagercoil Junction-Mangaluru Central Ernad Daily Express (16606) will be arriving at Mangaluru Central at 5.50 p.m. against the existing 6 p.m. Thiruvananthapuram Central-Mangaluru Central Daily Express (16347) will also be arriving at Mangaluru Central at 11.20 a.m. against the existing 11.30 a.m.

