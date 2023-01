January 11, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Railways has revised the timing of 06448 Ernakulam–Guruvayur daily Unreserved Express Special and 06777 Ernakulam–Kollam Junction MEMU Unreserved Express Special from January 12.

Train 06448 will leave Ernakulam Junction at 7.40 p.m. and reach Guruvayur at 10.20 p.m. Train 06777 will leave Ernakulam Junction at 6.05 a.m. and reach Kollam Junction at 10 a.m., says a press release.