Train students to be job providers: VC

MALAPPURAM

04 November 2020 22:38 IST

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj has underscored the necessity of higher education institutions aligning themselves with new paradigms.

“The emerging scenario in higher education is highly interdisciplinary and career focused,” Prof. Jayaraj said while inaugurating the academic activities of Al Shifa College of Arts and Science at Keezhattur, Perinthalmanna, on Monday.

“While the old model said that we need to train the students to enable them to be job takers, the new one seems to urge us to equip them to be job providers too. The design of innovative, hands-on, future-centred, technology-integrated curriculum for the students will ensure that they grow into skill and job providers too,” said Prof. Jayaraj.

Shifa Medicare Trust managing trustee P. Unneen, college principal P.K. Babu, secretary Abdul Rassaque, Shifa Medicare Trust chief executive P. Hamza, English Department head Saritha Mahesh, and general manager Suhail P. Hamza spoke.