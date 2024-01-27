Train speed enhancement to 110 Kmph in all sections this year, says Railway DRM

January 27, 2024 07:25 pm | Updated 07:25 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The infrastructure development works relating to track doubling and station redevelopment are progressing rapidly under the Thiruvananthapuram Division of the Southern Railway, Manish Thaplyal, Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Thiruvananthapuram, has said. He was speaking after unfurling the national flag on the occasion of the 75th Republic Day celebrations organised under the division here on Friday.

Nagercoil-Kanyakumari and Aralvaimoli-Nagercoil Junction track doubling works, and speed enhancement to 110 Kmph in all sections will be completed this year, he said. The railway ‘Roll On/Roll Off (RORO)’ service will be introduced from Valliyur to Kochuveli shortly. To meet the requirements of passengers, the railways have operated numerous special trains, including 275 Sabarimala pilgrim special trains, during the current year.

During 2023-24, about 81 offenders were arrested by the Railway Protection Force (RPF) personnel and made a recovery of railway property to the tune of ₹17 lakh. Of the offenders, about 46 accused have been arrested in connection with 41 cases of theft of passenger belongings. The RPF team have also rescued about 121 runaway children and handed over to the concerned civil authorities, he said.

Safety of women

Further, contrabands like tobacco/liquor/narcotics etc. valued at ₹1.48 crores were seized in connection with 60 cases. The RPF could also save the lives of 14 in connection with various incidents under the division. RPF in the division has launched two unique initiatives, Mahila Maithiri and Yodhini. Mahila Maithri is a WhatsApp group meant for lady commuters of different locations under the Thiruvananthapuram Division for ensuring safety and security of women passengers.

“Yodhini” is a women RPF squad under the supervision of RPF lady Sub-Inspector covering vulnerable passenger trains especially running between 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. Similarly, the gross revenue of the division also grew 13.50% higher than the corresponding period of last year. There was a positive growth of 16.90% in the passenger sector, said the DRM.

Non-fare revenue initiatives, including the development of parking areas in 47 stations, covering an extensive operational area of 92,104 square metres and an additional 50,737 square metres earmarked for further expansion, have been successfully implemented. Additionally, air-conditioned waiting halls, initially introduced at 11 stations, are now being extended to an additional 4 stations. The operation of 136 catering stalls at 37 stations, coupled with 15 more in various stages of implementation, has proven to be highly beneficial for passengers, Mr. Thaplyal said.