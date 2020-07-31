Train services via Kottayam yet to be restored

Train services via Kottayam remains disrupted with Railways unable to remove the loose earth and boulders that fell on the track near the approach to the second tunnel at Chingavanam during heavy rain on Wednesday.
Rain and the limited working space in the landslip area are hampering the restoration work.
The work involves removal of boulders and mud from the track, restoration of normal track conditions and realigning electric traction overhead equipment followed by safety inspections of the track. “We are working to restore traffic at least by Saturday evening,” a top divisional railway official said.
Diverted
Train services operating via Kottayam had been diverted via Kayamkulam Junction-Alappuzha-Ernakulam Junction due to the track restoration works between Chingavanam and Kottayam.
On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram Central-Ernakulam Venad Special Express (06302), Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Special (02081), Ernakulam-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad Special Express (06301) and Thiruvananthapuram Central-Kannur Janshatabdi Special (02082) ran via Alappuzha. All these trains were provided additional stoppage at Kayamkulam Junction, Alappuzha and Ernakulam Junction and train 02082 was given stoppage at Cherthala also.
