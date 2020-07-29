Train services via Kottayam disrupted

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

29 July 2020 14:40 IST

Train servcies via Kottayam in the State has been disrupted following a landslip near the second tunnel at Chingavnam on the Chingavanam- Kottayam-Ernakuam corridor in the heavy rains last night.

Earth and boulders fell into the electrified single lane track after the earth caved in from the middle of the 15 metre high cutting on the approach to the second tunnel at Chingavanam on the Ernakulam side.

Two Over Head Electric (OHE) posts in the areas were also hit by boulders that fell into the track. However, the OHE posts and the line was not damaged.

The heavy rains also inundated the yards at Kottayam railway station and Ernakulam affecting the working of the signals, according to the railways. However, the electric line was not damaged.

Train services via Kottayam had been suspended following the landslip and efforts are on to restore the line by removing the debris from the track.

The OHE posts had to be installed again and the electrified line has to be charged. The landslip is a major one and restoration will take time, a top official of Thiruvananthapuram railway division told The Hindu.

Train 06301 Thiruvanathapuram Central-Ernakulam Venad special was short terminated by the railways at Changanaserry.

The 06302 Venad Special, in the return direction, will commence journey from Changanaserry instead of Ernakulam on Wednesday.

Train 02617 Ernakulam-Nizamuddin that was to leave at 10.50 a.m. to Nizamuddin was rescheduled due to late running of the Venad Special due to landslip.

Train 02082 Thiruvanathapuram Central-Kannur Janasathabdi Special of Wednesday via Kottayam was also diverted via Alapuzha due to land slip between Chingavanam and Kottayam.