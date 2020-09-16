Train services via Konkan Railway restored

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

16 September 2020 17:12 IST

Traffic via Pernem tunnel between Pernem-Madure sections of North Goa resumes

Normal train traffic via Konkan Railway has resumed following the restoration of traffic via the Pernem tunnel between Pernem-Madure sections of North Goa, ending the travel woes of long-distance commuters.

Train 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Triweekly Superfast special, 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special, and Train 06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special have resumed normal services from Wednesday. Train 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Triweekly Superfast special will resume normal services via Konkan Railway from September 17, according to Railways.

Train 02617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily superfast special will run on the normal route via Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Kalyan Junction. Train 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction daily superfast special will run in the normal route via Kalyan Junction-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon from Wednesday.

Train 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Duronto weekly special, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin from September 19, will operate in the normal route via Kalyan Junction-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Mangalore Junction. Train 02283 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto weekly special, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction from September 22 onwards, will operate in the normal route via Mangalore Junction-Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Kalyan Junction.