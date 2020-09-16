Train services via Konkan Railway restored

Normal train traffic via Konkan Railway has resumed following the restoration of traffic via the Pernem tunnel between Pernem-Madure sections of North Goa, ending the travel woes of long-distance commuters.
Train 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Triweekly Superfast special, 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily special, and Train 06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily special have resumed normal services from Wednesday. Train 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Triweekly Superfast special will resume normal services via Konkan Railway from September 17, according to Railways.
Train 02617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily superfast special will run on the normal route via Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Kalyan Junction. Train 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction daily superfast special will run in the normal route via Kalyan Junction-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon from Wednesday.
Train 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junction Duronto weekly special, scheduled to leave Hazrat Nizamuddin from September 19, will operate in the normal route via Kalyan Junction-Panvel-Roha-Madgaon-Mangalore Junction. Train 02283 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto weekly special, scheduled to leave Ernakulam Junction from September 22 onwards, will operate in the normal route via Mangalore Junction-Madgaon-Roha-Panvel-Kalyan Junction.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath