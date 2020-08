Train services via Konkan hit

THIRUVANANTHPURAM

07 August 2020 18:50 IST

Tunnel-lined wall of Pernem tunnel collapses

Train services to and from Kerala via the Konkan railway network have been hit after a tunnel-lined wall inside the Pernem tunnel in North Goa collapsed. The work for restoration of traffic has begun, but the heavy rain in the Konkan region has come as a hurdle for the work. Main trains have been diverted.

Train 02617 Ernakulam Junction-Hazrat Nizamuddin daily Superfast Special leaving Ernakulam Junction had been diverted via Madgaon-Londa Junction-Miraj Junction-Pune-Panvel-Kalyan Junction till August 20.

Train 02618 Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ernakulam Junciton daily Superfast Special leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin will run via Panvel-Pune-Miraj Junction-Londa Jucntion- Madgaon, according to Railways.

Train 06346 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Lokmanya Tilak Terminus daily Special and 06345 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus-Thiruvananthapuram Central daily Special from Lokmanya Tilak Terminus will be via Panvel- Pune-Miraj Juncton-Londa Junction-Madgaon.

Train 02432 New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Central Rajdhani Superfast triweekly special leaving New Delhi on August 9, 11, 12, 16, and 18 will be diverted via Panvel-Pune-Miraj Junciton-Londa Junction-Madgaon.

Train 02431 Thiruvananthapuram Central-New Delhi Rajdhani Superfast triweekly Special leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on August 11, 13, 14, and 18 August runs via Madgaon-Londa Jn.-Miraj Jn.-Pune-Panvel.

Train 02284 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Ernakulam Junction Duronto weekly special leaving Hazrat Nizamuddin on August and 15 will be via Panvel-Pune-Miraj Junction- Londa Junction-Madgaon.

Train 02283 Ernakulam Junction- Hazrat Nizamuddin Duronto weekly Special leaving Ernakulam Junction on August 11 and 18 will also be diverted via Madgaon-Londa Junction-Miraj Junction-Pune-Panvel.