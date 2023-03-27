ADVERTISEMENT

Train services to be regulated

March 27, 2023 12:34 am | Updated 12:34 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram division of the Southern Railway will reschedule some of the trains originating from Thiruvananthapuram Central railway station for facilitating the track maintenance works in the Central station yard. Four train services will temporarily originate/terminate at Kochuveli Railway station due to traffic regulations for maintenance works from March 28 to April 26.

Mangaluru Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Maveli Daily Express (Train No. 16603) leaving Mangaluru Central from March 26 to April 25will be short terminated at Kochuveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Thiruvananthapuram Central – Mangaluru Central Maveli Daily Express (Train No. 16604) will commence service from Kochuveli instead of Thiruvananthapuram Central from March 28 to April 26. The train will start from Kochuveli at 7.30 p.m during this period and will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kochuveli.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Superfast (Train No. 12695) leaving MGR Chennai Central from March 27 to April 25 will be short terminated at Kochuveli. The train will be partially cancelled between Kochuveli and Thiruvananthapuram Central.

Thiruvananthapuram Central – MGR Chennai Central Daily Superfast Express (Train No. 12696) will also commence service from Kochuveli instead of Thiruvananthapuram from March 28 to April 26 . The train will start from Kochuveli at 5.20 p.m. during this period and will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Kochuveli, said a release from the Railways here on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US