Train services hit as trees fall on tracks near Wadakkanchery

October 30, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Train services were delayed for over an hour when uprooted trees fell on the railway tracks at two places between the Vallathol Nagar and Wadakkanchery stations on Monday evening.

While Pune-Ernakulam Superfast Express (22150) and New Delhi-Thiruvananthapuram Rajdhani Express (12432) were held up at Shoranur Junction, Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express (16348) was held up at the Karakkad railway station.

Ernakulam-Kannur Intercity Express (16306) was detained at Vallathol Nagar. Railway officials said Madurai Junction-Thiruvananthapuram Amritha Express, scheduled to reach Thrissur at 10.35 p.m., would be delayed.

Efforts were on to clear the rail block. It had rained widely across Thrissur and neighbouring places on Monday evening, causing traffic and power supply disruptions. Four people were injured in lightning. Dozens of trees were uprooted in strong winds.

Railway officials said that the train services would be resumed soon after the blocks were cleared.

