Train services go haywire

Train services in the State were thrown out of gear on Monday following flooding of railway tracks, landslips and uprooting of trees due to the incessant rain that lashed south and central Kerala.

Hundreds of commuters got stranded as several such trains were short-terminated, diverted, rescheduled and cancelled. Long-distance mail and express trains bound to the State capital had been held up and many are running hours behind schedule.

“We are trying our best to restore the train services. The majority of the officers are on the field. It will take at least two days to restore normality,” Divisional Railway Manager Shirish Kumar Sinha said.

The flooding of the tracks in Ernakulam South and Ernakulam North resulted in throwing the train operations out of gear. Attempts to pump out the floodwaters in Ernakulam North succeeded by evening and train services were restored manually. “But it is no way near normal. The water level is not receding in Ernakulam South and the situation is still bad at 7.30 p.m.,” Mr. Sinha said.

A landslip between Piravom Road and Vaikom Road in the morning was cleared. Landslips in the Ernakulam-Shoranur section, Parassala and Eraniel and the water-logging in the track via Alappuzha, and uprooted trees added to the chaos.

Railways have launched a dedicated number 9447075320 to help passengers. Railways have cancelled 12081 Kannur-Thiruvananthapuram Jan Shatabdi Express, 56365 Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger, 56366 Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger, 56361 Shoranur-Ernakulam Passenger, 56379 Ernakulam-Alappuzha Passenger, 56380 Kayankulam-Ernakulam (via Alappuzha) Passenger, 56394 Kollam-Kottayam Passenger and 56393 Kottayam-Kollam Passenger on October 22.

However, KSRTC services ran as per schedule.