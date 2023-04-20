Train services cancelled, regulated

April 20, 2023 10:04 pm | Updated 10:04 pm IST - KOCHI

Four train services through Kerala have been cancelled in connection with maintenance works at the Ollur yard, while many more will be regulated, from April 22.

The cancelled trains are train no. 12082 Thiruvananthapuram Central – Kannur Janshatabdi Express on April 23, its return no. 12081 Kannur – Thiruvananthapuram Central Janshatabdi Express on April 24, no. 06023 Shoranur Junction – Kannur MEMU Special on April 24, and no. 06448 Ernakulam – Guruvayur Special on April 23.

The partially cancelled trains are no. 16306 Kannur – Ernakulam Junction Express leaving Kannur on April 23 that will be partially cancelled between Thrissur and Ernakulam Junction, no. 12623 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Mail leaving MGR Chennai Central on April 22 partially cancelled between Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram Central, and no. 12624 Thiruvananthapuram Central – MGR Chennai Central Daily Mail leaving Thiruvananthapuram Central on April 23 that will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Thrissur.

ADVERTISEMENT

The rescheduled trains are no. 22640 Alappuzha – MGR Chennai Central Express scheduled to leave Alappuzha at 3.40 p.m. on April 23 that will leave only at 8.20 p.m. and no. 16525 Kanniyakumari – KSR Bengaluru express scheduled to leave Kanniyakumari at 10.10 a.m. April 23 that will leave Kanniyakumari at 11.30 a.m.

The following train services will be regulated by 30 minutes on April 23. No. 12977 Ernakulam Junction – Ajmer Weekly Marusagar Express, no. 16316 Kochuveli–Mysuru Express, no. 12659 Nagercoil Junction – Shalimar Gurudev Weekly Superfast Express, and no. 12224 Ernakulam Junction –Mumbai Lokmanya Tilak Duronto Express.

Reservation centres

On account of Ramzan, the computerised passenger reservation centres in the Thiruvananthapuram Division will function for only one shift, similar to the Sunday pattern of working, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 21 (Friday), said a Railway release.