Train services cancelled due to cyclone

Railways have announced change in the pattern of train services by either fully cancelling or partially cancelling trains in view of cyclone ‘Nivar’.

As per this, Train 06011 Kanyakumari–Hazrat Nizamuddin Thirukkural Bi-weekly Superfast Express Special of Wednesday has been fully cancelled.

Train 06012 Hazrat Nizamuddin–Kanyakumari Thirukkural Bi-weekly Superfast Express Special of November 28 has also been cancelled.

Train 06188 Ernakulam Juncton–Karaikal Daily Special of November 25 will be short terminated at Tiruchchirappalli Junction on November 26. Train 06187 Karaikal–Ernakulam Junction Daily Special scheduled to leave Karaikal at 4.20 p.m. on November 26 is partially cancelled between Karaikal and Tiruchchirappalli Junction. The train will commence its journey from Tiruchchirappalli Junction at 8 p.m. on November 26, according to the railways.

Train 02624 Thiruvananthapuram Central – MGR Chennai Central Daily Special of November 25 will be short-terminated at Erode Junction. Train 02623 MGR Chennai Central – Thiruvananthapuram Central Daily Special scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central on November 26 is partially cancelled between MGR Chennai Central and Coimbatore Junction. The train will commence its journey from Coimbatore Junction at 2.40 a.m. on November 27.

Train 02640 Alappuzha–MGR Chennai Central Daily Special that left Alappuzha at 4.05 p.m. on November 25 will be short terminated at Erode Junction. The train is partially cancelled between Erode Junction and Chennai Central.

Train 02639 MGR Chennai Central–Alappuzha Daily Special scheduled to leave MGR Chennai Central on November 26 has been partially cancelled between MGR Chennai Central and Erode Junction. The train will start from Erode Junction at 2.35 a.m. on November 27, the railways said.

Railways have diverted two Express special trains en route in view of cyclone ‘Nivar’. Train 02642 Shalimar – Thiruvananthapuram Bi-weekly Express Special that left Shalimar on November 24 had been diverted via Gudur Junction-Renigunta Junction– Jolarpettai Junction. Train 02512 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Gorakhpur Raptisagar Bi-weekly Express Special that left Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.05 a.m. on Wednesday will run via Jolarpettai Junction–Renigunta Junction–Gudur Junction.