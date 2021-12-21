Train services being restored in phases

Thiruvananthapuram

21 December 2021 21:12 IST

Divisional railway users’ panel meeting held online

The restoration of train services in the Thiruvananthapuram division of Southern Railway will continue in a phased manner and steps will be taken to provide the best possible passenger amenities, a meeting of the Divisional Railway Users’ Consultative Committee was informed on Tuesday.

Committee members raised several demands, including doubling of tracks, introduction of additional train services, addition of unreserved coaches, additional stops, and more amenities and infrastructure at railway stations.

Punctuality

Divisional Railway Manager R. Mukund who chaired the meeting said the division was committed to meeting passenger expectations and ensuring safety, security and punctuality. Nominees of MPs, MLAs, the Chamber of Commerce, registered passenger associations, Handicapped Welfare Corporation, and Railway Board attended the meeting held on a virtual platform.

Advertising

Advertising