Train runs with body for 4 km

KOTTAYAM

11 March 2020 23:23 IST

Body gets stuck on coupling of engine

Railway officials at the Chingavanam station were left stunned when the Kollam-Ernakulam passenger reached here with a dismembered dead body stuck to its engine on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Lijo Jose, a native of Kurichy. The incident took place around 7 a.m. when the youth allegedly threw himself under the train in an apparent bid to commit suicide.

After being hit by the train, his body got stuck on a coupling of the locomotive.

Advertising

Advertising

The body remained stuck to the engine as the train covered around 4 km before it reached the Chingavanam station.