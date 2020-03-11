Kerala

Train runs with body for 4 km

Body gets stuck on coupling of engine

Railway officials at the Chingavanam station were left stunned when the Kollam-Ernakulam passenger reached here with a dismembered dead body stuck to its engine on Wednesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Lijo Jose, a native of Kurichy. The incident took place around 7 a.m. when the youth allegedly threw himself under the train in an apparent bid to commit suicide.

After being hit by the train, his body got stuck on a coupling of the locomotive.

The body remained stuck to the engine as the train covered around 4 km before it reached the Chingavanam station.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 11, 2020 11:23:36 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/kerala/train-runs-with-body-for-4-km/article31043774.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY