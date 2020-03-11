Train runs with body for 4 km

Railway officials at the Chingavanam station were left stunned when the Kollam-Ernakulam passenger reached here with a dismembered dead body stuck to its engine on Wednesday morning.
The deceased has been identified as 29-year-old Lijo Jose, a native of Kurichy. The incident took place around 7 a.m. when the youth allegedly threw himself under the train in an apparent bid to commit suicide.
After being hit by the train, his body got stuck on a coupling of the locomotive.
The body remained stuck to the engine as the train covered around 4 km before it reached the Chingavanam station.
