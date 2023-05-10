ADVERTISEMENT

Train rescheduled

May 10, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Thiruvananthapuram Central–Secunderabad Junction Sabari Daily Express (17229) scheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 6.45 a.m. will be rescheduled to leave Thiruvananthapuram Central at 10.05 a.m. (late by 3 hours 20 minutes.) on May 11, 12, 13, 14, 16 May (five days), due to train traffic regulations in Palakkad Division for track maintenance works, said a release from the Southern Railway here on Wednesday.

Diverted

Further, in order to facilitate mechanised track maintenance works in the Mararikulam-Alappuzha section and Haripad, Cheppad station limits, Chennai Egmore–Guruvayur Daily Express (16127) and Guruvayur–Chennai Egmore Daily Express (16128) will be diverted to run via Kottayam on May 12, 14, 16, 17, 19, 21, 22, 23, 24, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 31 May, skipping its scheduled stoppage at Alappuzha and Ernakulam Junction. Additional temporary stoppage is permitted at Kottayam for the convenience of passengers, said the release.

