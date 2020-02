Train regulations from tonight to expedite work

Train services will be regulated on April 26 night and April 27 to expedite track renewal work on the Sasthamkotta-Perinad railway corridor.

Train 56391 Ernakulam-Kollam passenger via Kottayam will be terminated at Kayamkulam Junction, according to Railways. Train 56394 Kollam-Kottayam passenger will be partially cancelled between Kollam and Kayamkulam and the train will start from Kayamkulam Junction at 9.30 a.m.

Train 66309 Ernakulam-Kollam MEMU via Alappuzha will be terminated at Kayamkulam Junction.

Train 66302 Kollam-Ernakulam MEMU via Alappuzha on April 27 will be partially cancelled between Kollam and Kayamkulam. The train will start from Kayamkulam Junction at 9.47 a.m. Train 16343 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Madurai Amrita Express will be regulated for 20 minutes at Perinad station on Thursday.

Train 16311 Bikaner-Kochuveli Express will be regulated for 40 minutes at Sasthamkotta station on April 27.

Train 16792 Palakkad-Punalur Palaruvi Express will be regulated for 40 minutes between Perinad and Sasthamkotta on Thursday.