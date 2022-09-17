Train regulation for work on rail tracks

ADVERTISEMENT

Train services will be regulated as part of bridge works between Nagercoil and Eraniel and for track-doubling works between Valliyur and Nanguneri from September 20 to 30, a release from Southern Railway says.

The trains will be regulated between the Nagercoil Junction and Eraniel stations.

Full Cancellation

Train 16729 Madurai Junction–Punalur Express will be fully cancelled on September 19, 22, 26 and 29 and train 16730 Punalur–Madurai Junction Express on September 20, 23, 27 and 30.

Train 16605 Mangaluru Central–Nagercoil Junction Ernad Express leaving Mangaluru Central on September 19, 22, 26 and 29 will be short-terminated at Thiruvananthapuram Central. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction.

Train 16606 Nagercoil Junction–Mangaluru Central Ernad Express will commence service from Thiruvananthapuram Central instead of Nagercoil Junction on September 20, 23, 27, and 30. The train will be partially cancelled between Thiruvananthapuram Central and Nagercoil Junction.