Train passengers warn of sit-in protest

Special Correspondent

KOCHI

Friends on Rails, a collective of train passengers, has warned of staging a sit-in protest in front of the offices of the Trivandrum and Palakkad Divisional Railway Managers, to highlight their grievances over Southern Railway not restoring over a dozen passenger and MEMU trains that were cancelled in the wake of the pandemic.

Five passengers from each station will participate in the protest, if the Railway continued with its apathy towards office goers and other passengers who were left in the lurch following the delay in resuming train services. People’s representatives have agreed to turn up for protests at railway stations in different districts.

The past week saw commuters jostling for space in existing trains that were packed to capacity, with there being little space even to stand. A woman had to be hospitalised, for what the collective termed as the Railway citing unjustifiable reasons to not resume train services. Those who are willing to join the protest may contact 82812 17465.