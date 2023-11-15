Train hits buffalo, derails at Vallapuzha

November 15, 2023 08:38 pm | Updated 08:38 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The engine of Nilambur-Palakkad Express special train (06464) derailed at Vallapuzha between Angadipuram and Shoranur Junction after it hit a buffalo on Wednesday evening. Although there was no casualty, the derailment disrupted the rail traffic in the Shoranur-Nilambur sector.

Railway officials said that the front wheel of the engine was derailed following the accident at 5.15 p.m. The stranded passengers were shifted to Shoranur by road.

Three express special trains between Nilambur and Shoranur (06473, 06474, and 06475) were cancelled on Wednesday evening. Nilambur-Kochuveli Rajya Rani Express (16350) was delayed by two hours. Railway officials said that the train would leave Nilambur at 11.30 p.m. instead of 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.