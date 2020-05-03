Train for migrant workers to leave today

The first train from the district carrying stranded migrant workers to Katihar in Bihar will leave from Alappuzha at 3 p.m. on Monday.

The train will accommodate 1,140 commuters. Officials said that the workers themselves will bear the travel expenses.

Buses to transport

“Migrant workers from Mavelikara will be transported to Alappuzha railway station in 21 KSRTC buses. Those from Ambalappuzha will be brought in 23 buses. Each bus will carry 27 people in accordance with the COVID-19 guidelines,” said an official.

Earlier the district administration had started collecting details of migrant labourers in the district who wish to return to their native places.

A team of officials from Revenue, Police and Labour Departments visited camps and completed the registration process of commuters. The list was then submitted to the district administration on Sunday.

Officials said that the District Medical Office would issue medical certificates to the travellers.

They will also be given food and water. There are around 19,000 migrant workers in the district. The second train to Odisha will commence on May 6.