Train cancellations continue

Railways have fully cancelled and partially cancelled inter-city and inter-state mail, express, passenger, MEMU trains in view of the poor patronage due to the COVID-19 scare and to bring down the number of commuters using the train services.

16302 Thiruvananthapuram Central–Shoranur Venad express has been partially cancelled between Ernakulam Junction till March 31. The train will run from Thiruvananthapuram Central to Ernakulam Junction only.

16301 Shoranur-Thiruvananthapuram Central Venad express will be partially cancelled between Shoranur-Ernakulam Junction till March 31. The train will run from Ernakulam Junction to Thiruvananthapuram Central only on the above mentioned dates.

According to railways, 56605 Coimbatore-Thrissur Passenger will remain partially cancelled between Shoranur and Thrissur till April 2. The train will run from Coimbatore to Shoranur only till April 2.

56603 Thrissur-Kannur Passenger has also been partially cancelled between Thrissur and Shoranur from March 21 to April 2. The train will run from Shoranur to Kannur only till April 2.

The Railways have cancelled four MEMU services till March 31. The services are 66315 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam MEMU, 66316 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam MEMU, 66304 Kollam- Kanyakumari MEMU and 66305 Kanyakumari-Kollam MEMU.

Passenger trains

As many as 12 Passenger trains have been cancelled till March 31. The trains are 6370 Ernakulam-Guruvayur Passenger, 56373 Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger, 56663 Thrisur-Kozhikode Passenger, 56366 Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger, 56387 Ernakulam-Kayamkulam via Kottayam Passenger, 56388 Kayamkulam-Ernakulam via Kottayam, 56043 Guruvayur-Thrissur Passenger, 56044 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger, 56365 Guruvayur-Punalur Passenger, 56664 Kozhikode-Thrissur Passenger, 56374 Thrissur-Guruvayur Passenger and 56375 Guruvayur-Ernakulam Passenger.

6355 Kochuveli-Mangalore Junction Antyodaya express, scheduled to leave Kochuveli on March 21, 26 and 28 and 16356 Mangalore Junction-Kochuveli Antyodaya express, scheduled to leave Mangalore Junction on March 22, 27 and 29 have been fully cancelled.

Train 10215 Madgaon-Ernakulam Junction Weekly express of March 22 and 29, 10216 Ernakulam Junction-Madgaon Weekly express of March 23 and 30, 06015 Ernakulam Junction-Velankanni Special on April 4, 11 and 18, 06016 Velankanni-Ernakulam Junction of April 5, 12 and 19 have been cancelled.

Train 06045 Ernakulam Junction-Rameswaram Special on April 9 and 16, 06046 Rameswaram-Ernakulam Junction Special on April 10 and 17, 06048 Thiruvananthapuram Central-Chennai Central Special train on April 8 and 15, 82633 Chennai Central- Thiruvananthapuram Central Suvidha Special on April 9 and 06047 Chennai Central-Thiruvananthapuram Central Special train on April 16 have been fully cancelled.