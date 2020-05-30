Train cancellation irks migrant workers

The last-minute cancellation of a Shramik Special train to Patna in Bihar by Railways led to tension following protests by a group of dejected migrant workers in Pathanamthitta town, Enathu, Pullad, and Kozhencherry on Saturday.

The authorities here had informed the migrant workers that the train would set off from Thiruvalla on Saturday afternoon. Migrant workers who wanted to travel by the train were asked to assemble at Kannankara in Pathanamthitta town, Enathu, Pullad, and at Kozhencherry town by Saturday.

Protest

Transport was arranged for them to the Thiruvalla railway station. The workers vacated their rented rooms and assembled at these places by 12 noon. However, when informed of the last-minute cancellation of the train, the irate workers staged a sit-in and laid siege to the Thiruvalla-Kumbazha State Highway, disrupting traffic for about an hour.

The police resorted to caning when the workers failed to disperse despite repeated plea by the authorities. Similar incidents occurred at Pullad, Enathu, and Kozhencherry.

The police chased way the workers who even made an attempt to assault the officials attached to Revenue and Labour Departments at Pullad.

The authorities said the administration had made arrangements for the workers to travel by another Shramik Special train from the Alappuzha railway station at 1 a.m. on Sunday.

No new case of COVID-19 was reported from Pathanamthitta on Saturday.

The total number of people in quarantine here has gone up to 4,147 and 62 persons remained under observation. With two persons cured, the district now has 24 patients.