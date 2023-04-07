Train arson: suspect sent to 11-day police custody

April 07, 2023 07:59 pm | Updated 07:59 pm IST - Kozhikode

The suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, Shahrukh Saifi, 24, was sent to police custody for 11 days on Friday. He was taken to the Armed Reserve Camp of the police at Maloorkkunnu in the city for the second round of interrogation.

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) led by Additional Director General of Police M.R. Ajithkumar moved the custody request at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court-1 after he was found by the medical board fit to be discharged from the Kozhikode Medical College Hospital where he was under treatment for burns and jaundice.

Symptoms of jaundice

The 24-year-old Shaheen Bagh native, who was brought back from Maharashtra, was hospitalised on Thursday with symptoms of jaundice and liver inflammation. There was heavy security deployment on the court premises when the police arrived with the suspect.

Earlier in the day, he was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days by Munsiff Magistrate S.V. Manesh. The magistrate visited the hospital in the morning to complete the legal proceedings as the suspect was then under treatment.

‘Injuries not grave’

Quoting medical reports that facilitated the suspect’s discharge from the hospital on Friday, police sources said Saifi had sustained only first degree burns and was found to be fit for undergoing interrogation in police custody. The other injuries that he sustained after his suspected fall from the train in Maharashtra while escaping to Gujarat and the liver inflammation were not found grave.

The medical college hospital premises was under close surveillance following the instructions of the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Visitors to the hospital and caregivers too were monitored.

Charges

Police sources confirmed that chances of invoking various sections under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act against the suspect in the wake of the latest investigation reports and evidence gathered by the forensic wing were high. He had been already charged under Sections 302 (punishment for murder), 307 (punishment for attempt to murder), 326-A (punishment for voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid, etc.) and 436 (punishment for mischief by fire and explosive substance) of the Indian Penal Code apart from Section 151 of the Railways Act for destroying railway properties.

According to the Special Investigation Team, Shahrukh Saifi had carried out a premeditated attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2 by pouring petrol on the passengers and setting them on fire. Nine had sustained burns. Three others who reportedly jumped off the train to escape from the fire had been found dead on the railway track.