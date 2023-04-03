HamberMenu
Train arson: Surendran seeks probe into role of ‘subversive elements’

April 03, 2023 08:06 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

BJP State president K. Surendran has sought an inquiry into the alleged role of subversive elements behind the fire incident in Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express, near Elathur, in Kozhikode on Sunday night.

Speaking to the media after visiting the site on Monday, Mr. Surendran said such an incident was happening for the first time in Kerala and there was “some mystery” behind the episode. The police should check if there was only one individual or a group of people behind it. All the investigating agencies should conduct a joint probe to reveal the truth, he said.

