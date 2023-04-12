Train arson: prime suspect’s alleged links to extremist groups under investigation

April 12, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:29 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special police team investigating the Kozhikode train arson case is currently looking into whether the prime suspect, Shahrukh Saifi, was recruited by a covert organisation linked to any outlawed extremist group to orchestrate the attack on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express on April 2.

According to police sources, Shahrukh was reportedly a self-radicalised individual, who may have been strategically assigned to target the train. The 24-year-old carpenter from Shaheen Bagh, Delhi, working in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, reportedly doused fellow passengers in the D1 compartment with petrol as the train left Elathur station near Kozhikode around 9:30 p.m. The incident resulted in the loss of three lives, as victims leaped from the train to flee the fire, while nine others sustained burn injuries.

Sources said Shahrukh, during police interrogation, had consistently claimed that he had single-handedly carried out the attack. However, investigators have obtained evidence suggesting that he received assistance from a mysterious accomplice.

The sources said that the accomplice was believed to have accompanied Shahrukh from Shoranur, where he had boarded the train. Now, anti-terror squads from at least three States, including Delhi, Maharashtra, and Gujarat, are scrutinising Shahrukh’s background, they added.

Meanwhile, on Wednesday afternoon, a special team of the police escorted Shahrukh from Kozhikode to the Kannur railway station to gather evidence from the two parked coaches, including the D1 coach.

Heavily guarded by armed police personnel throughout, Shahrukh calmly recounted the incident within the compartment, which the police captured on video. He was then taken to the platform where he had hidden himself after the train arrived at the station around 1 a.m., nearly two hours late, on April 3.

To minimise disruption for travellers, the entire process was completed within an hour. Investigators are also scrutinising CCTV footage from all relevant stations to confirm the accuracy of Shahrukh’s statements and movements on April 2 and 3.

The police said Shahrukh had purchased tickets from Kannur for Maru Sagar Express to Ajmer. However, he sustained burns during the Kozhikode fire and forehead injuries after falling from the train near Khed during his journey to Ajmer.

According to sources, local residents took him to the Ratnagiri Civil District Hospital, but he later allegedly escaped. The Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad, supported by Central agencies, subsequently apprehended him at the Ratnagiri railway station.

The police said Shahrukh would remain in custody till April 18. Investigators plan to take him to various locations — Elathur, the crime scene; Shoranur, from where he purchased petrol, and the station from where he boarded the train.

