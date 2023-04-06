Train arson: mystery shrouds statements of suspect

April 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - Kozhikode

The special police team investigating the Kozhikode train arson case is puzzled by the motive of the prime suspect Shahrukh Saifi to commit the crime.

According to police sources, inconsistent details of Saifi’s travels and motives have made investigators doubt the veracity of his statements. Initially, he told the Maharashtra Anti-Terror Squad that he acted on someone’s advice, but later told the Kerala Police that it was his own “malicious” intent that led to the attack.

The conflicting information he provided after he was brought to Kozhikode on Thursday has made the case more complex, say the sources.

Saifi, 24, a resident of Shaheen Bagh in Delhi, is accused of setting fellow passengers on fire on the Alappuzha-Kannur Executive Express near Elathur here on April 2, resulting in three fatalities and leaving nine other passengers with burns.

Investigators say Saifi remained silent about his association with any outfit or suspected subversive elements behind the incident. Though the route map of his travel from Kozhikode to Ratnagiri in Maharashtra after the incident was reportedly clear after the first round of interrogation at the Armed Reserve Camp in the morning, sources say Saifi is refusing to discuss the logistical support he received to plan the attack.

Saifi was grilled for about five hours before he was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode, for a check-up, where he was found to be suffering from jaundice. He had suffered multiple burns in the incident.

When asked about a notepad recovered from the spot with details of some prominent railway stations in Kerala, Saifi claimed he was visiting Kerala for the first time and was ignorant of different places here. He also said he escaped to Maharashtra on the general compartment of Maru Sagar Express.

Saifi’s confessions indicated that he reached Kannur on Executive Express that resumed journey from Koyilandy station, where it was halted for a few hours for inspection.

In view of the misleading statements given by the suspect, the National Investigation Agency and the Anti-Terror Squad plan to question him. NIA officers visited the crime spots and gathered details of the preliminary investigation carried out by a special investigation team of the Kerala Police.